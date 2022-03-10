|
DGAP-CMS: PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information
|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: PSI Software AG
Share buyback
Announcement pursuant to Article 5 Para 1 (b), Para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Para 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission
Information on share buyback program
PSI Software AG, Berlin, Germany
In the time period from 2 March 2022 until and including 9 March 2022, a number of 15.851 shares were bought back within the framework of the ongoing share buyback of PSI Software AG.
Shares were bought back as follows:
An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (http://www.psi.de/de/psi-investor-relations/psi-stock/aktienrueckkauf/).
The total volume of shares purchased to date as part of the ongoing share buyback in the period from 1 February 2022 until and including 9 March 2022 amounts to 31,596 shares.
The purchase of the shares of PSI Software AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by PSI Software AG.
Contact:
PSI Software AG
Phone +49 30 2801-2727
