DGAP-CMS: PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 Para 1 (b), Para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Para 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission

Information on share buyback program

20 June 2022

PSI Software AG, Berlin, Germany

WKN: A0Z1JH

ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9

In the time period from 10 June 2022 until and including 17 June 2022, a number of 10,584 shares were bought back within the framework of the ongoing share buyback of PSI Software AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares

acquired Average price

(EUR) Total value

(EUR) 10 June 22 1,941 30.2000 58,618.20 13 June 22 1,941 29.2000 56,677.20 14 June 22 1,941 29.0227 56,333.06 15 June 22 879 29.0465 25,531.87 16 June 22 1,941 28.6651 55,638.96 17 June 22 1,941 28.8773 56,050.84 Total 10,584 29.1809 308,850.13

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (http://www.psi.de/de/psi-investor-relations/psi-stock/aktienrueckkauf/).

The total volume of shares purchased to date as part of the ongoing share buyback in the period from 25 May 2022 until and including 17 June 2022 amounts to 11,325 shares.

The purchase of the shares of PSI Software AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by PSI Software AG.

Contact:

PSI Software AG

Karsten Pierschke

Head of Investor Relations and

Corporate Communication

Dircksenstraße 42-44

10178 Berlin

Phone +49 30 2801-2727

Fax +49 30 2801-1000

E-Mail: KPierschke@psi.de