DGAP-CMS: PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information

06.07.2022 12:43:57

PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information

06.07.2022 / 12:43
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 Para 1 (b), Para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Para 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission

 

Information on share buyback program

6 July 2022

 

PSI Software AG, Berlin, Germany

WKN: A0Z1JH

ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9

 

 

In the time period from 28 June 2022 until and including 5 July 2022, a number of 10,726 shares were bought back within the framework of the ongoing share buyback of PSI Software AG.

 

Shares were bought back as follows:

 

Date Number of shares
acquired		 Average price
(EUR)		 Total value
(EUR)
28 June 22 1,021 29.2251 29,838.83
29 June 22 1,941 28.3971 55,118.77
30 June 22 1,941 28.2923 54,915.35
01 July 22 1,941 28.3972 55,118.97
04 July 22 1,941 28.2519 54,836.94
05 July 22 1,941 28.3202 54,969.51
       
Total 10,726 28.4168 304,798.34

 

 

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (http://www.psi.de/de/psi-investor-relations/psi-stock/aktienrueckkauf/).

 

The total volume of shares purchased to date as part of the ongoing share buyback in the period from 25 May 2022 until and including 27 June 2022 amounts to 33,230 shares.

 

The purchase of the shares of PSI Software AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by PSI Software AG.

 

Contact:

PSI Software AG

Karsten Pierschke

Head of Investor Relations and

Corporate Communication

Dircksenstraße 42-44

10178 Berlin

 

Phone +49 30 2801-2727

Fax     +49 30 2801-1000

E-Mail: KPierschke@psi.de


Nachrichten