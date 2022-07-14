|
DGAP-CMS: PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: PSI Software AG
/ Announcement pursuant to Article 5 Para 1 (b), Para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Para 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission / Share buyback
Announcement pursuant to Article 5 Para 1 (b), Para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Para 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission
Information on share buyback program
14 July 2022
PSI Software AG, Berlin, Germany
WKN: A0Z1JH
ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9
In the time period from 6 July 2022 until and including 13 July 2022, a number of 11,646 shares were bought back within the framework of the ongoing share buyback of PSI Software AG.
Shares were bought back as follows:
An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (http://www.psi.de/de/psi-investor-relations/psi-stock/aktienrueckkauf/).
The total volume of shares purchased to date as part of the ongoing share buyback in the period from 25 May 2022 until and including 13 July 2022 amounts to 44,876 shares.
The purchase of the shares of PSI Software AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by PSI Software AG.
Contact:
PSI Software AG
Karsten Pierschke
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communication
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin
Phone +49 30 2801-2727
E-Mail: KPierschke@psi.de
|Company:
|PSI Software AG
|Dircksenstraße 42-44
|10178 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.psi.de
