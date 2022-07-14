DGAP-CMS: PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 Para 1 (b), Para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Para 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission

Information on share buyback program

14 July 2022

PSI Software AG, Berlin, Germany

WKN: A0Z1JH

ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9

In the time period from 6 July 2022 until and including 13 July 2022, a number of 11,646 shares were bought back within the framework of the ongoing share buyback of PSI Software AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares

acquired Average price

(EUR) Total value

(EUR) 06 July 22 1,941 29.2133 56,703.02 07 July 22 1,941 29.3214 56,912.84 08 July 22 1,941 29.7931 57,828.41 11 July 22 1,941 29.6959 57,639.74 12 July 22 1,941 29.3344 56,938.07 13 July 22 1,941 28.9316 56,156.24 Total 11,646 29.3816 342,178.31

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (http://www.psi.de/de/psi-investor-relations/psi-stock/aktienrueckkauf/).

The total volume of shares purchased to date as part of the ongoing share buyback in the period from 25 May 2022 until and including 13 July 2022 amounts to 44,876 shares.

The purchase of the shares of PSI Software AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by PSI Software AG.

Contact:

PSI Software AG

Karsten Pierschke

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communication

Dircksenstraße 42-44

10178 Berlin

Phone +49 30 2801-2727

E-Mail: KPierschke@psi.de