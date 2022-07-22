|
22.07.2022 11:12:31
DGAP-CMS: PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information
|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: PSI Software AG
/ Announcement pursuant to Article 5 Para 1 (b), Para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Para 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission / Share buyback
Announcement pursuant to Article 5 Para 1 (b), Para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Para 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission
Information on share buyback program
PSI Software AG, Berlin, Germany
In the time period from 14 July 2022 until and including 21 July 2022, a number of 11,646 shares were bought back within the framework of the ongoing share buyback of PSI Software AG.
An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (http://www.psi.de/de/psi-investor-relations/psi-stock/aktienrueckkauf/).
The total volume of shares purchased to date as part of the ongoing share buyback in the period from 25 May 2022 until and including 21 July 2022 amounts to 56,522 shares.
The purchase of the shares of PSI Software AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by PSI Software AG.
Contact:
PSI Software AG
22.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PSI Software AG
|Dircksenstraße 42-44
|10178 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.psi.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1403929 22.07.2022
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|PSI Software AG
|30,05
|1,35%
