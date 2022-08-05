DGAP-CMS: PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 Para 1 (b), Para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Para 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission



Information on share buyback program

5 August 2022



PSI Software AG, Berlin, Germany

WKN: A0Z1JH

ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9



In the time period from 28 July 2022 until and including 4 August 2022, a number of 9,150 shares were bought back within the framework of the ongoing share buyback of PSI Software AG.



Shares were bought back as follows:



Date Number of shares

acquired Average price

(EUR) Total value

(EUR) 28 July 22 1,941 29.7500 57,744.75 29 July 22 1,941 24.7122 47,966.38 01 August 22 1,941 24.7053 47,952.99 02 August 22 700 24.4500 17,115.00 03 August 22 686 24.8102 17,019.80 04 August 22 1,941 25.1836 48,881.37 Total 9,150 25.8667 236,680.28

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (http://www.psi.de/de/psi-investor-relations/psi-stock/aktienrueckkauf/).

The total volume of shares purchased to date as part of the ongoing share buyback in the period from 25 May 2022 until and including 4 August 2022 amounts to 65,672 shares.

The purchase of the shares of PSI Software AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by PSI Software AG.

Contact:

PSI Software AG

Karsten Pierschke

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communication

Dircksenstraße 42-44

10178 Berlin



Phone +49 30 2801-2727

E-Mail: KPierschke@psi.de