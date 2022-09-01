|
01.09.2022 20:22:03
DGAP-CMS: PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information
|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: PSI Software AG
/ Announcement pursuant to Article 5 Para 1 (b), Para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Para 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission / Share buyback
Announcement pursuant to Article 5 Para 1 (b), Para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Para 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission
Information on share buyback program
PSI Software AG, Berlin, Germany
In the time period from 24 August 2022 until and including 31 August 2022, a number of 11,646 shares were bought back within the framework of the ongoing share buyback of PSI Software AG.
An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (http://www.psi.de/de/psi-investor-relations/psi-stock/aktienrueckkauf/).
The total volume of shares purchased to date as part of the ongoing share buyback in the period from 25 May 2022 until and including 31 August 2022 amounts to 83,652 shares.
The purchase of the shares of PSI Software AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by PSI Software AG.
Contact:
PSI Software AG
01.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PSI Software AG
|Dircksenstraße 42-44
|10178 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.psi.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1433819 01.09.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu PSI Software AGmehr Nachrichten
|
20:22
|DGAP-CMS: PSI Software AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
20:22
|DGAP-CMS: PSI Software AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
26.08.22
|DGAP-DD: PSI Software AG english (EQS Group)
|
26.08.22
|DGAP-DD: PSI Software AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
26.08.22
|DGAP-DD: PSI Software AG english (EQS Group)
|
26.08.22
|DGAP-DD: PSI Software AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
26.08.22
|DGAP-DD: PSI Software AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
26.08.22
|DGAP-DD: PSI Software AG english (EQS Group)
Analysen zu PSI Software AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|PSI Software AG
|22,85
|-2,14%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerInflationssorgen drücken Stimmung: US-Börsen uneins -- ATX und DAX schließen deutlich leichter -- Börsen in Fernost letztendlich tiefer
Der heimische Markt schloss den Donnerstagshandel schwächer ab. Anleger in Deutschland nahmen ebenfalls Reißaus. Die US-Börsen finden keine gemeinsame Richtung. Die Märkte in Fernost notierten am Donnerstag auf rotem Terrain.