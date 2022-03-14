|
DGAP-CMS: QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: QIAGEN N.V.
/ Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
FORM 20-F ANNUAL REPORT
QIAGEN N.V. hereby announces that the FORM 20-F ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, was filed with the UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (SEC).
The document is now available on the website of QIAGEN:
https://s28.q4cdn.com/125951340/files/doc_downloads/2022/03/14/2021-20-F-w-exhibits-FINAL-as-filed-March-14-2022.pdf
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|QIAGEN N.V.
|Hulsterweg 82
|5912 PL Venlo
|Netherlands
|Internet:
|www.qiagen.com
