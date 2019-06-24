DGAP-CMS: QIAGEN N.V.: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: QIAGEN N.V. / Share Buyback

QIAGEN N.V.: Release of a capital market information



24.06.2019 / 10:25

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure according to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Section (2) and (3) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 / Share Repurchase - Final Reporting

With disclosure dated May 10, 2019, QIAGEN N.V. announced pursuant to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation no 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation no 2016/1052 the immediate beginning of a fourth tranche of up to USD 50 million under the share repurchase program originally announced on January 31, 2018.

The number of shares which have been bought back on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA) within the framework of such tranche of the share repurchase program in the time period from June 17, 2019 until and including June 18, 2019 amounts to 32,019 shares. Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of Shares Average Price Purchased Volume acquired (EUR) (EUR) 17 June 2019 16,138 35.3182 569,965.11 18 June 2019 15,881 36.0115 571,898.63 Total 32,019 35.6621 1,141,863.74

The underlying individual trades are published on the website of QIAGEN N.V. (http://corporate.qiagen.om/investor-relations/share-information/ share-buyback).

The total number of shares which have already been bought back within the framework of such tranche of the share repurchase program from May 10, 2019 until and including June 18, 2019 amounts to 790,913 shares. The average purchase price per share was EUR 33.89 a total price of EUR 26,802,473.76 (excl. ancillary costs), which represents based on the ECB reference rate as of 9 May 2019 (EUR 1 = USD 1.1193) a USD amount of 30,000,008.88 was paid to buy back the shares.

In prior tranches the Company has in the time periods between May 15 and August 10, 2018, September 5 and October 17, 2018 as well as between December 19, 2018 and March 8, 2019 repurchased 4,006,838 shares.

The purchase of the shares of QIAGEN N.V. was carried out by a financial institution that has been commissioned by QIAGEN N.V.

We will report on the execution of further tranches of the buy-back program in due course.

Venlo, 21 June 2019

Managing Board

