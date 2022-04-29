DGAP-CMS: QIAGEN N.V.: Release of a capital market information

29.04.2022 12:24:05

QIAGEN N.V. hereby announces that the FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2022, was filed with the UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (SEC).

The document is now available on the website of QIAGEN:
https://s28.q4cdn.com/125951340/files/doc_financials/2022/q1/2022-Q1-6-K-final-as-filed-April-28-2022.pdf

 


Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.
Hulsterweg 82
5912 PL Venlo
Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com

 
