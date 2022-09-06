|
06.09.2022 15:44:15
DGAP-CMS: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
/ Share Buyback
Notification in accordance with Article 5, para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
On 22 December 2021 RWE Aktiengesellschaft announced share buyback programs of RWE Supply & Trading GmbH UK Branch, RWE Generation UK plc and RWE Technology UK Limited pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission.
In September 2022 Computershare Trustees Limited as the independent Trustee acquired on behalf of RWE Supply & Trading GmbH UK Branch, RWE Generation UK plc and RWE Technology UK Limited a total of 456 shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft under the currently conducted share buyback programs. The average purchase price paid on the stock market was GBP 33.377228. The company bought back shares for a total price of GBP 15,220.016 (excluding ancillary costs).
The acquisition of shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft was exclusively executed in the stock market at Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XFRA).
Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission is published in the 'Investor Relations' section on RWE Aktiengesellschaft`s website (http://www.rwe.com/).
06.09.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RWE Aktiengesellschaft
|RWE Platz 1
|45141 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.rwe.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1436699 06.09.2022 CET/CEST
Analysen zu RWE AG St.
Analysen zu RWE AG St.mehr Analysen
|08.09.22
|RWE Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|07.09.22
|RWE Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.09.22
|RWE Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.09.22
|RWE Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.09.22
|RWE Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|21.10.21
|RWE Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.11.20
|RWE Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|16.11.21
|RWE Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11.11.21
|RWE Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|17.08.21
|RWE Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|12.08.21
|RWE Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|30.07.21
|RWE Halten
|DZ BANK
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|RWE AG St.
|41,04
|-0,34%
