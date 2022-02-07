|
07.02.2022 12:07:53
DGAP-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information
|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: SAP SE
/ Share Buy-Back
SAP SE: Release of a capital market information
DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME - 1st interim notification
Walldorf, February 7, 2022
In the time period from February 1, 2022 until and including February 4, 2022, a number of 504,546 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.
The total number of shares bought back and the weighted average price of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:
An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en/stock/share-buy-back.html
The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including February 4, 2022 amounts to 504,546 shares.
SAP SE
The Executive Board
07.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SAP SE
|Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
|69190 Walldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.sap.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1277495 07.02.2022
Nachrichten zu SAP SEmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu SAP SEmehr Analysen
|01.02.22
|SAP Buy
|Warburg Research
|31.01.22
|SAP Buy
|Baader Bank
|31.01.22
|SAP Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.01.22
|SAP Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|28.01.22
|SAP Halten
|DZ BANK
