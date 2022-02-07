DGAP-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME - 1st interim notification

Walldorf, February 7, 2022

In the time period from February 1, 2022 until and including February 4, 2022, a number of 504,546 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.

The total number of shares bought back and the weighted average price of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:

Date Total number of shares Weighted average price () Aggregated volume ()* February 1-4, 2022 504,546 110.99 55,999,703.03



* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en/stock/share-buy-back.html

The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including February 4, 2022 amounts to 504,546 shares.

SAP SE

The Executive Board