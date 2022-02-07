07.02.2022 12:07:53

DGAP-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: SAP SE / Share Buy-Back
SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

07.02.2022 / 12:07
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME - 1st interim notification

Walldorf, February 7, 2022

In the time period from February 1, 2022 until and including February 4, 2022, a number of 504,546 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.

The total number of shares bought back and the weighted average price of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:

Date Total number of shares Weighted average price () Aggregated volume ()*
February 1-4, 2022 504,546 110.99 55,999,703.03
 


* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en/stock/share-buy-back.html

The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including February 4, 2022 amounts to 504,546 shares.

SAP SE

The Executive Board


07.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SAP SE
Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sap.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1277495  07.02.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1277495&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu SAP SEmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu SAP SEmehr Analysen

01.02.22 SAP Buy Warburg Research
31.01.22 SAP Buy Baader Bank
31.01.22 SAP Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
28.01.22 SAP Overweight Barclays Capital
28.01.22 SAP Halten DZ BANK

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

SAP SE 111,20 0,96% SAP SE

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX rutscht ins Minus -- DAX gibt Gewinne ab -- Asiens Börsenhandel endet uneinheitlich - China mit Nachholbedaf nach der Feiertagspause
Der heimische Markt muss seinen Erholungsversuch abbrechen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es nur noch marginal nach oben. In Fernost prägten unterschiedliche Vorzeichen das Bild.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen