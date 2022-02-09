09.02.2022 16:39:04

DGAP-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: SAP SE / Share Buy-Back - Correction
SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

09.02.2022 / 16:39
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME - Correction of 1st interim notification

Walldorf, February 9, 2022

In the time period from February 1, 2022 until and including February 4, 2022 a number of 504,546 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.

The total number of shares bought back daily and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:

Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price () Aggregated volume ()*
2022-02-01 124,850 112.13 13,999,867.48
2022-02-02 124,305 112.63 13,999,912.78
2022-02-03 127,138 110.12 13,999,940.72
2022-02-04 128,253 109.16 13,999,982.05
Total 504,546 110.99 55,999,703.03
 


* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en/stock/share-buy-back.html#2022.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including February 4, 2022 amounts to 504,546 shares.

SAP SE

The Executive Board


09.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SAP SE
Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sap.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1278725  09.02.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1278725&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu SAP SEmehr Nachrichten