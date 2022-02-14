DGAP-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME - 2nd interim notification

Walldorf, February 14, 2022

In the time period from February 7, 2022 until and including February 11, 2022 a number of 656,178 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.

The total number of shares bought back daily and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:

Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price () Aggregated volume ()* 2022-02-07 125,808 111.28 13,999,914.24 2022-02-08 127,238 110.03 13,999,933.52 2022-02-09 127,254 110.02 13,999,950.61 2022-02-10 127,888 109.47 14,000,001.67 2022-02-11 147,990 108.11 15,999,894.45 Total 656,178 109.78 71,999,694.50



* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en/stock/share-buy-back.html#2022.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including February 11, 2022 amounts to 1,160,724 shares.

SAP SE

The Executive Board