28.02.2022
DGAP-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: SAP SE
/ Share Buy-Back
SAP SE: Release of a capital market information
DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME - 4th interim notification
Walldorf, February 28, 2022
In the time period from February 21, 2022 until and including February 25, 2022 a number of 1,641,408 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.
The total number of shares bought back daily and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:
An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en/stock/share-buy-back.html#2022.
The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including February 25, 2022 amounts to 3,935,251 shares.
SAP SE
The Executive Board
