DGAP-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME - Correction of 4th interim notification

Walldorf, February 28, 2022

In the time period from February 21, 2022 until and including February 25, 2022 a number of 1,641,408 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.

The total number of shares bought back daily and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:

Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price () Aggregated volume ()* 2022-02-21 278,500 101.58 28,288,971.70 2022-02-22 520,000 99.96 51,980,916.00 2022-02-23 220,000 100.11 22,024,046.00 2022-02-24 622,908 96.37 60,028,024.40 2022-02-25 0 0.00 0.00 Total 1,641,408 99.51 162,321,958.10



* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en/stock/share-buy-back.html#2022.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including February 25, 2022 amounts to 3,935,251 shares.

SAP SE

The Executive Board