DGAP-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME - 5th interim notification

Walldorf, March 7, 2022

In the time period from February 28, 2022 until and including March 4, 2022 a number of 1,521,938 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.

The total number of shares bought back daily and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:

Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price () Aggregated volume ()* 2022-02-28 264,673 99.87 26,433,104.25 2022-03-01 231,053 98.89 22,848,138.01 2022-03-02 39,737 98.97 3,932,810.63 2022-03-03 395,000 99.72 39,391,059.00 2022-03-04 591,475 97.67 57,767,293.09 Total 1,521,938 99.02 150,372,404.98



* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en/stock/share-buy-back.html#2022.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including March 4, 2022 amounts to 5,457,189 shares.

SAP SE

The Executive Board