14.03.2022 11:09:51

DGAP-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: SAP SE / Share Buy-Back
SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

14.03.2022 / 11:09
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME - 6th interim notification

Walldorf, March 14, 2022

In the time period from March 7, 2022 until and including March 11, 2022 a number of 223,061 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.

The total number of shares bought back daily and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:

Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price () Aggregated volume ()*
2022-03-07 160,532 96.48 15,487,613.66
2022-03-08 62,529 97.08 6,070,252.79
2022-03-09 0 0.00 0.00
2022-03-10 0 0.00 0.00
2022-03-11 0 0.00 0.00
Total 223,061 96.78 21,557,866.45
 


* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en/stock/share-buy-back.html#2022.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including March 11, 2022 amounts to 5,680,250 shares.

SAP SE

The Executive Board


Language: English
Company: SAP SE
Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sap.com

 
