DGAP-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME - 7th interim notification

Walldorf, April 11, 2022

In the time period from April 4, 2022 until and including April 8, 2022 a number of 18,585 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.

The total number of shares bought back daily and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:

Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price () Aggregated volume ()* 2022-04-04 18,585 98.62 1,832,821.11 2022-04-05 0 0.00 0.00 2022-04-06 0 0.00 0.00 2022-04-07 0 0.00 0.00 2022-04-08 0 0.00 0.00 Total 18,585 98.62 1,832,821.11



* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en/stock/share-buy-back.html#2022.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including April 8, 2022 amounts to 5,698,835 shares.

SAP SE

The Executive Board