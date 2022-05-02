DGAP-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

02.05.2022 15:19:41

SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

Share Buy-Back
SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

02.05.2022 / 15:19
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME - 10th interim notification

Walldorf, May 2, 2022

In the time period from April 25, 2022 until and including April 29, 2022 a number of 2,119,362 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.

The total number of shares bought back daily and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:

Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price () Aggregated volume ()*
2022-04-25 306,521 95.49 29,270,824.42
2022-04-26 256,514 95.30 24,445,476.38
2022-04-27 680,000 94.83 64,485,624.00
2022-04-28 690,000 96.07 66,288,783.00
2022-04-29 186,327 98.02 18,263,772.54
Total 2,119,362 95.94 202,754,480.34
 


* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en/stock/share-buy-back.html#2022.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including April 29, 2022 amounts to 10,004,763 shares.

SAP SE

The Executive Board


Language: English
Company: SAP SE
Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sap.com

 
