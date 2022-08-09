|
09.08.2022 15:38:48
DGAP-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information
|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: SAP SE
/ Share Buy-Back
SAP SE: Release of a capital market information
DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME 1st interim notification
Walldorf, August 9, 2022
In the time period from August 1, 2022 until and including August 5, 2022, a number of 490,000 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.
The total number of shares bought back daily and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:
An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en.html (under the category Stock/Share Buy-Back).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including August 5, 2022 amounts to 490,000 shares.
SAP SE
The Executive Board
09.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SAP SE
|Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
|69190 Walldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.sap.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1416607 09.08.2022 CET/CEST
