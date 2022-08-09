DGAP-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME 1st interim notification

Walldorf, August 9, 2022

In the time period from August 1, 2022 until and including August 5, 2022, a number of 490,000 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.



The total number of shares bought back daily and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:

Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price () Aggregated volume ()* 2022-08-01 80,000 91.49 7,319,024.00 2022-08-02 105,000 89.64 9,412,264.05 2022-08-03 105,000 90.90 9,545,002.11 2022-08-04 90,000 93.14 8,382,518.64 2022-08-05 110,000 92.73 10,200,838.01 Total 490,000 91.55 44,859,646.81



* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en.html (under the category Stock/Share Buy-Back).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including August 5, 2022 amounts to 490,000 shares.



SAP SE

The Executive Board