DGAP-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME 3rd interim notification

Walldorf, August 23, 2022

In the time period from August 15, 2022 until and including August 19, 2022, a number of 560,000 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.



The total number of shares bought back daily and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:

Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price () Aggregated volume ()* 2022-08-15 105,000 92.96 9,760,798.53 2022-08-16 100,000 92.63 9,263,227.50 2022-08-17 140,000 91.77 12,848,308.20 2022-08-18 135,000 91.23 12,315,708.99 2022-08-19 80,000 91.47 7,317,420.64 Total 560,000 92.01 51,505,463.86



* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en.html (under the category Stock/Share Buy-Back).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including August 19, 2022 amounts to 1,543,510 shares.



SAP SE

The Executive Board