DGAP-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME 4th interim notification

Walldorf, August 30, 2022

In the time period from August 22, 2022 until and including August 26, 2022, a number of 1,528,927 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.



The total number of shares bought back daily and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:

Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price () Aggregated volume ()* 2022-08-22 267,228 89.48 23,911,051.57 2022-08-23 220,000 88.56 19,483,578.62 2022-08-24 232,871 87.69 20,421,117.01 2022-08-25 399,828 87.67 35,051,543.35 2022-08-26 409,000 86.56 35,405,014.65 Total 1,528,927 87.99 134,272,305.21



* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en.html (under the category Stock/Share Buy-Back).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including August 26, 2022 amounts to 3,072,437 shares.



SAP SE

The Executive Board