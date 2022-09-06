DGAP-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME 5th interim notification

Walldorf, September 6, 2022

In the time period from August 29, 2022 until and including September 2, 2022, a number of 1,805,000 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.



The total number of shares bought back daily and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:

Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price () Aggregated volume ()* 2022-08-29 407,000 84.36 34,333,355.57 2022-08-30 409,000 85.11 34,808,794.90 2022-08-31 260,000 85.40 22,203,585.04 2022-09-01 436,000 84.39 36,792,132.94 2022-09-02 293,000 84.07 24,631,545.74 Total 1,805,000 84.66 152,769,414.19



* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en.html (under the category Stock/Share Buy-Back).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including September 2, 2022 amounts to 4,877,437 shares.



SAP SE

The Executive Board