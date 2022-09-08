DGAP-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

|
SAP SE: Release of a capital market information
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: SAP SE
/ Share Buy-Back
SAP SE: Release of a capital market information
DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME 6th interim notification
Walldorf, September 8, 2022
In the time period from September 5, 2022 until and including September 6, 2022, a number of 838,075 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.
The total number of shares bought back daily and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:
An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en.html (under the category Stock/Share Buy-Back).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including September 6, 2022 amounts to 5,715,512 shares.
SAP SE
The Executive Board
