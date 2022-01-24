DGAP-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

24.01.2022 14:18:54

Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

24.01.2022 / 14:18
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the period from 17 January 2022 until and including 21 January 2022, a total number of 305,246 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 11 November 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price
in EUR		   Market (MIC Code)
17/01/2022 25,677 59.03   CEUX
17/01/2022 5,716 59.07   TQEX
17/01/2022 34,787 59.00   XETA
18/01/2022 25,229 57.56   CEUX
18/01/2022 5,952 57.53   TQEX
18/01/2022 33,881 57.88   XETA
19/01/2022 24,633 57.83   CEUX
19/01/2022 6,092 58.00   TQEX
19/01/2022 27,960 58.25   XETA
20/01/2022 23,875 58.46   CEUX
20/01/2022 5,892 58.42   TQEX
20/01/2022 27,453 58.32   XETA
21/01/2022 24,115 57.47   CEUX
21/01/2022 5,852 57.43   TQEX
21/01/2022 28,132 57.28   XETA
 

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 12 November 2021 until and including 21 January 2022 therefore amounts to 1,817,000 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 SE at www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-november-2021.

Munich, 24 January 2022

Scout24 SE

The Management Board


Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Bothestr. 13-15
81675 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
