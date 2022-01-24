DGAP-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 17 January 2022 until and including 21 January 2022, a total number of 305,246 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 11 November 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price

in EUR Market (MIC Code) 17/01/2022 25,677 59.03 CEUX 17/01/2022 5,716 59.07 TQEX 17/01/2022 34,787 59.00 XETA 18/01/2022 25,229 57.56 CEUX 18/01/2022 5,952 57.53 TQEX 18/01/2022 33,881 57.88 XETA 19/01/2022 24,633 57.83 CEUX 19/01/2022 6,092 58.00 TQEX 19/01/2022 27,960 58.25 XETA 20/01/2022 23,875 58.46 CEUX 20/01/2022 5,892 58.42 TQEX 20/01/2022 27,453 58.32 XETA 21/01/2022 24,115 57.47 CEUX 21/01/2022 5,852 57.43 TQEX 21/01/2022 28,132 57.28 XETA

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 12 November 2021 until and including 21 January 2022 therefore amounts to 1,817,000 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 SE at www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-november-2021.

Munich, 24 January 2022

Scout24 SE

The Management Board