DGAP-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

31.01.2022 / 14:17
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 24 January 2022 until and including 28 January 2022, a total number of 374,322 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 11 November 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price
in EUR		   Market (MIC Code)
24/01/2022 25,356 55.64   CEUX
24/01/2022 6,493 55.60   TQEX
24/01/2022 30,078 55.09   XETA
25/01/2022 26,268 54.02   CEUX
25/01/2022 10,181 53.58   TQEX
25/01/2022 31,408 53.41   XETA
26/01/2022 27,934 53.41   CEUX
26/01/2022 10,846 53.45   TQEX
26/01/2022 34,255 53.52   XETA
27/01/2022 31,101 51.51   CEUX
27/01/2022 11,856 51.50   TQEX
27/01/2022 36,616 51.49   XETA
28/01/2022 36,237 51.38   CEUX
28/01/2022 13,334 51.47   TQEX
28/01/2022 42,359 51.64   XETA
 

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 12 November 2021 until and including 28 January 2022 therefore amounts to 2,191,322 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 SE at www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-november-2021.

Munich, 31 January 2022

Scout24 SE

The Management Board


Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Bothestr. 13-15
81675 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
