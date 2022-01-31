|
31.01.2022 14:17:55
DGAP-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information
|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE
/ Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
In the period from 24 January 2022 until and including 28 January 2022, a total number of 374,322 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 11 November 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.
The following quantities have been purchased:
The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 12 November 2021 until and including 28 January 2022 therefore amounts to 2,191,322 shares.
Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 SE at www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-november-2021.
Munich, 31 January 2022
Scout24 SE
The Management Board
31.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Scout24 SE
|Bothestr. 13-15
|81675 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.scout24.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1274719 31.01.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Scout24mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Scout24mehr Analysen
|28.01.22
|Scout24 Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|25.01.22
|Scout24 Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.01.22
|Scout24 Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|20.01.22
|Scout24 Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.01.22
|Scout24 Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.01.22
|Scout24 Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|25.01.22
|Scout24 Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.01.22
|Scout24 Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|20.01.22
|Scout24 Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.01.22
|Scout24 Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.01.22
|Scout24 Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.01.22
|Scout24 Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.01.22
|Scout24 Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13.12.21
|Scout24 Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09.12.21
|Scout24 Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.01.22
|Scout24 Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|21.01.22
|Scout24 Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|20.01.22
|Scout24 Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.12.21
|Scout24 Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|02.12.21
|Scout24 Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Scout24
|52,02
|0,54%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen uneins -- ATX auf grünem Terrain -- DAX legt im Montagshandel zu -- Asiens Börsen fahren Gewinne ein
Der ATX zeigt sich am letzten Handelstag im Januar mit Aufschlägen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es ebenfalls nach oben. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich zum Wochenstart uneinheitlich. Anleger in Asien reagierten am Montag mit Käufen.