DGAP-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 31 January 2022 until and including 04 February 2022, a total number of 512,821 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 11 November 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price

in EUR Market (MIC Code) 31/01/2022 38,033 52.00 CEUX 31/01/2022 13,739 52.14 TQEX 31/01/2022 39,497 52.23 XETA 01/02/2022 40,994 53.59 CEUX 01/02/2022 14,309 53.56 TQEX 01/02/2022 48,601 53.64 XETA 02/02/2022 40,784 55.43 CEUX 02/02/2022 14,947 55.21 TQEX 02/02/2022 47,933 55.17 XETA 03/02/2022 40,996 53.82 CEUX 03/02/2022 14,116 53.67 TQEX 03/02/2022 51,972 53.66 XETA 04/02/2022 41,246 52.68 CEUX 04/02/2022 14,315 52.58 TQEX 04/02/2022 51,339 52.55 XETA

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 12 November 2021 until and including 04 February 2022 therefore amounts to 2,704,143 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 SE at www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-november-2021.

Munich, 07 February 2022

Scout24 SE

The Management Board