DGAP-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

07.02.2022 / 14:18
In the period from 31 January 2022 until and including 04 February 2022, a total number of 512,821 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 11 November 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price
in EUR		   Market (MIC Code)
31/01/2022 38,033 52.00   CEUX
31/01/2022 13,739 52.14   TQEX
31/01/2022 39,497 52.23   XETA
01/02/2022 40,994 53.59   CEUX
01/02/2022 14,309 53.56   TQEX
01/02/2022 48,601 53.64   XETA
02/02/2022 40,784 55.43   CEUX
02/02/2022 14,947 55.21   TQEX
02/02/2022 47,933 55.17   XETA
03/02/2022 40,996 53.82   CEUX
03/02/2022 14,116 53.67   TQEX
03/02/2022 51,972 53.66   XETA
04/02/2022 41,246 52.68   CEUX
04/02/2022 14,315 52.58   TQEX
04/02/2022 51,339 52.55   XETA
 

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 12 November 2021 until and including 04 February 2022 therefore amounts to 2,704,143 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 SE at www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-november-2021.

Munich, 07 February 2022

Scout24 SE

The Management Board


Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Bothestr. 13-15
81675 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
