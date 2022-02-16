DGAP-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

16.02.2022 13:26:12

Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

16.02.2022
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the period from 14 February 2022 until and including 15 February 2022, a total number of 181,974 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 11 November 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price
in EUR		   Market (MIC Code)
14/02/2022 39,360 52.24   CEUX
14/02/2022 5,973 52.20   TQEX
14/02/2022 45,011 52.25   XETA
15/02/2022 36,940 53.22   CEUX
15/02/2022 9,072 53.22   TQEX
15/02/2022 45,618 53.20   XETA
 

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 12 November 2021 until and including 15 February 2022 therefore amounts to 3,456,442 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 SE at www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-november-2021.

Munich, 16 February 2022

Scout24 SE

The Management Board


Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Bothestr. 13-15
81675 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
