DGAP-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 08 March 2022 until and including 11 March 2022, a total number of 137,081 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 07 March 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price

in EUR Market (MIC Code) 08/03/2022 15,770 50.45 CEUX 08/03/2022 4,662 50.40 TQEX 08/03/2022 9,568 50.46 XETA 09/03/2022 22,307 52.05 CEUX 09/03/2022 3,352 52.17 TQEX 09/03/2022 10,983 52.05 XETA 10/03/2022 17,164 51.81 CEUX 10/03/2022 4,369 51.78 TQEX 10/03/2022 10,494 51.95 XETA 11/03/2022 22,855 51.95 CEUX 11/03/2022 4,518 52.06 TQEX 11/03/2022 11,039 51.89 XETA

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 08 March 2022 until and including 11 March 2022 therefore amounts to 137,081 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2022.

Munich, 14 March 2022

Scout24 SE

The Management Board