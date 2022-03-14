DGAP-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

14.03.2022 14:47:59

Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

14.03.2022
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the period from 08 March 2022 until and including 11 March 2022, a total number of 137,081 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 07 March 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price
in EUR		   Market (MIC Code)
08/03/2022 15,770 50.45   CEUX
08/03/2022 4,662 50.40   TQEX
08/03/2022 9,568 50.46   XETA
09/03/2022 22,307 52.05   CEUX
09/03/2022 3,352 52.17   TQEX
09/03/2022 10,983 52.05   XETA
10/03/2022 17,164 51.81   CEUX
10/03/2022 4,369 51.78   TQEX
10/03/2022 10,494 51.95   XETA
11/03/2022 22,855 51.95   CEUX
11/03/2022 4,518 52.06   TQEX
11/03/2022 11,039 51.89   XETA
 

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 08 March 2022 until and including 11 March 2022 therefore amounts to 137,081 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2022.

Munich, 14 March 2022

Scout24 SE

The Management Board


Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Bothestr. 13-15
81675 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
