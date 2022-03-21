DGAP-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

21.03.2022 14:14:48

Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

21.03.2022 / 14:14
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 14 March 2022 until and including 18 March 2022, a total number of 158,042 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 07 March 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price
in EUR		   Market (MIC Code)
14/03/2022 19.051 51,77   CEUX
14/03/2022 4.662 51,74   TQEX
14/03/2022 10.584 51,81   XETA
15/03/2022 21.451 51,55   CEUX
15/03/2022 2.734 51,58   TQEX
15/03/2022 12.060 51,61   XETA
16/03/2022 14.594 53,32   CEUX
16/03/2022 3.406 53,34   TQEX
16/03/2022 6.605 53,39   XETA
17/03/2022 10.795 53,65   CEUX
17/03/2022 1.947 53,63   TQEX
17/03/2022 6.959 53,71   XETA
18/03/2022 25.616 52,52   CEUX
18/03/2022 4.384 52,45   TQEX
18/03/2022 13.194 52,60   XETA
 

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 08 March 2022 until and including 18 March 2022 therefore amounts to 295,123 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2022.

Munich, 21 March 2022

Scout24 SE

The Management Board


Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Bothestr. 13-15
81675 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
