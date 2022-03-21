DGAP-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 14 March 2022 until and including 18 March 2022, a total number of 158,042 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 07 March 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price

in EUR Market (MIC Code) 14/03/2022 19.051 51,77 CEUX 14/03/2022 4.662 51,74 TQEX 14/03/2022 10.584 51,81 XETA 15/03/2022 21.451 51,55 CEUX 15/03/2022 2.734 51,58 TQEX 15/03/2022 12.060 51,61 XETA 16/03/2022 14.594 53,32 CEUX 16/03/2022 3.406 53,34 TQEX 16/03/2022 6.605 53,39 XETA 17/03/2022 10.795 53,65 CEUX 17/03/2022 1.947 53,63 TQEX 17/03/2022 6.959 53,71 XETA 18/03/2022 25.616 52,52 CEUX 18/03/2022 4.384 52,45 TQEX 18/03/2022 13.194 52,60 XETA

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 08 March 2022 until and including 18 March 2022 therefore amounts to 295,123 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2022.

Munich, 21 March 2022

Scout24 SE

The Management Board