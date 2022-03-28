DGAP-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 21 March 2022 until and including 25 March 2022, a total number of 206,887 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 07 March 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price

in EUR Market (MIC Code) 21/03/2022 23,512 52.75 CEUX 21/03/2022 4,167 52.78 TQEX 21/03/2022 13,940 52.75 XETA 22/03/2022 19,395 52.27 CEUX 22/03/2022 4,885 52.19 TQEX 22/03/2022 11,604 52.30 XETA 23/03/2022 25,365 51.71 CEUX 23/03/2022 5,076 51.65 TQEX 23/03/2022 12,833 51.75 XETA 24/03/2022 30,784 51.09 CEUX 24/03/2022 6,259 50.94 TQEX 24/03/2022 15,987 51.12 XETA 25/03/2022 19,488 51.73 CEUX 25/03/2022 2,723 51.75 TQEX 25/03/2022 10,869 51.77 XETA

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 08 March 2022 until and including 25 March 2022 therefore amounts to 502,010 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2022.

Munich, 28 March 2022

Scout24 SE

The Management Board