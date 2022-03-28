DGAP-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

28.03.2022 14:13:23

28.03.2022 / 14:13
In the period from 21 March 2022 until and including 25 March 2022, a total number of 206,887 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 07 March 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price
in EUR		   Market (MIC Code)
21/03/2022 23,512 52.75   CEUX
21/03/2022 4,167 52.78   TQEX
21/03/2022 13,940 52.75   XETA
22/03/2022 19,395 52.27   CEUX
22/03/2022 4,885 52.19   TQEX
22/03/2022 11,604 52.30   XETA
23/03/2022 25,365 51.71   CEUX
23/03/2022 5,076 51.65   TQEX
23/03/2022 12,833 51.75   XETA
24/03/2022 30,784 51.09   CEUX
24/03/2022 6,259 50.94   TQEX
24/03/2022 15,987 51.12   XETA
25/03/2022 19,488 51.73   CEUX
25/03/2022 2,723 51.75   TQEX
25/03/2022 10,869 51.77   XETA
 

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 08 March 2022 until and including 25 March 2022 therefore amounts to 502,010 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2022.

Munich, 28 March 2022

Scout24 SE

The Management Board


