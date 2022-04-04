DGAP-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 28 March 2022 until and including 01 April 2022, a total number of 145,130 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 07 March 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price

in EUR Market (MIC Code) 28/03/2022 10,455 52.40 CEUX 28/03/2022 2,053 52.40 TQEX 28/03/2022 5,533 52.40 XETA 29/03/2022 11,106 52.89 CEUX 29/03/2022 1,312 52.87 TQEX 29/03/2022 4,303 52.84 XETA 30/03/2022 12,772 52.90 CEUX 30/03/2022 2,809 52.86 TQEX 30/03/2022 5,639 52.89 XETA 31/03/2022 21,180 52.91 CEUX 31/03/2022 4,058 52.81 TQEX 31/03/2022 11,684 52.80 XETA 01/04/2022 30,843 52.20 CEUX 01/04/2022 4,933 52.23 TQEX 01/04/2022 16,450 52.15 XETA

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 08 March 2022 until and including 01 April 2022 therefore amounts to 647,140 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2022.

Munich, 04 April 2022

Scout24 SE

The Management Board