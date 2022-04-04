04.04.2022 18:01:21

DGAP-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

04.04.2022 / 18:01
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the period from 28 March 2022 until and including 01 April 2022, a total number of 145,130 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 07 March 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price
in EUR		   Market (MIC Code)
28/03/2022 10,455 52.40   CEUX
28/03/2022 2,053 52.40   TQEX
28/03/2022 5,533 52.40   XETA
29/03/2022 11,106 52.89   CEUX
29/03/2022 1,312 52.87   TQEX
29/03/2022 4,303 52.84   XETA
30/03/2022 12,772 52.90   CEUX
30/03/2022 2,809 52.86   TQEX
30/03/2022 5,639 52.89   XETA
31/03/2022 21,180 52.91   CEUX
31/03/2022 4,058 52.81   TQEX
31/03/2022 11,684 52.80   XETA
01/04/2022 30,843 52.20   CEUX
01/04/2022 4,933 52.23   TQEX
01/04/2022 16,450 52.15   XETA
 

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 08 March 2022 until and including 01 April 2022 therefore amounts to 647,140 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2022.

Munich, 04 April 2022

Scout24 SE

The Management Board


