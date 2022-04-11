DGAP-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 04 April 2022 until and including 08 April 2022, a total number of 119,109 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 07 March 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price

in EUR Market (MIC Code) 04/04/2022 20,473 52.66 CEUX 04/04/2022 3,501 52.72 TQEX 04/04/2022 11,159 52.68 XETA 05/04/2022 4,913 53.42 CEUX 05/04/2022 706 53.35 TQEX 05/04/2022 2,227 53.40 XETA 06/04/2022 15,792 53.14 CEUX 06/04/2022 2,686 53.15 TQEX 06/04/2022 10,406 53.15 XETA 07/04/2022 25,408 52.77 CEUX 07/04/2022 3,869 52.78 TQEX 07/04/2022 17,969 52.72 XETA

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 08 March 2022 until and including 08 April 2022 therefore amounts to 766,249 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2022.

Munich, 11 April 2022

Scout24 SE

The Management Board