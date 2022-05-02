DGAP-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 25 April 2022 until and including 29 April 2022, a total number of 107,490 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 07 March 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price

in EUR Market (MIC Code) 25/04/2022 17,316 58.07 CEUX 25/04/2022 2,489 58.30 TQEX 25/04/2022 8,959 58.05 XETA 26/04/2022 5,023 59.25 CEUX 26/04/2022 806 59.45 TQEX 26/04/2022 2,200 59.31 XETA 27/04/2022 25,988 58.01 CEUX 27/04/2022 3,847 57.95 TQEX 27/04/2022 12,234 57.97 XETA 28/04/2022 17,419 59.36 CEUX 28/04/2022 3,098 59.32 TQEX 28/04/2022 8,111 59.43 XETA

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 08 March 2022 until and including 29 April 2022 therefore amounts to 975,888 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2022.

Munich, 02 May 2022

Scout24 SE

The Management Board