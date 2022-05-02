02.05.2022 17:05:03

DGAP-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

02.05.2022
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 25 April 2022 until and including 29 April 2022, a total number of 107,490 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 07 March 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price
in EUR		   Market (MIC Code)
25/04/2022 17,316 58.07   CEUX
25/04/2022 2,489 58.30   TQEX
25/04/2022 8,959 58.05   XETA
26/04/2022 5,023 59.25   CEUX
26/04/2022 806 59.45   TQEX
26/04/2022 2,200 59.31   XETA
27/04/2022 25,988 58.01   CEUX
27/04/2022 3,847 57.95   TQEX
27/04/2022 12,234 57.97   XETA
28/04/2022 17,419 59.36   CEUX
28/04/2022 3,098 59.32   TQEX
28/04/2022 8,111 59.43   XETA
 

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 08 March 2022 until and including 29 April 2022 therefore amounts to 975,888 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2022.

Munich, 02 May 2022

Scout24 SE

The Management Board


Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Bothestr. 13-15
81675 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
