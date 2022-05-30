DGAP-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 23 May 2022 until and including 27 May 2022, a total number of 223,210 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 07 March 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price

in EUR Market (MIC Code) 25/05/2022 30,204 56.25 CEUX 25/05/2022 4,075 56.23 TQEX 25/05/2022 18,258 56.27 XETA 26/05/2022 32,174 56.60 CEUX 26/05/2022 7,699 56.69 TQEX 26/05/2022 44,837 56.76 XETA 27/05/2022 31,782 57.16 CEUX 27/05/2022 7,680 57.14 TQEX 27/05/2022 46,501 57.41 XETA

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 08 March 2022 until and including 27 May 2022 therefore amounts to 1,219,732 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2022.

Munich, 30 May 2022

Scout24 SE

The Management Board