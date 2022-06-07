DGAP-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 30 May 2022 until and including 03 June 2022, a total number of 133,165 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 07 March 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price

in EUR Market (MIC Code) 30/05/2022



30/05/2022



30/05/2022



31/05/2022



31/05/2022



31/05/2022



01/06/2022



01/06/2022



01/06/2022



02/06/2022



02/06/2022



02/06/2022



03/06/2022



03/06/2022



03/06/2022 24,019



3,362



9,442



15,343



1,884



9,213



16,751



2,755



9,355



5,365



1,536



3,169



20,250



2,653



8,068 58.49



58.47



58.49



57.61



57.51



57.60



58.77



58.79



58.77



58.23



58.26



58.26



58.30



58.31



58.31 CEUX



TQEX



XETA



CEUX



TQEX



XETA



CEUX



TQEX



XETA



CEUX



TQEX



XETA



CEUX



TQEX



XETA

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 08 March 2022 until and including 03 June 2022 therefore amounts to 1,352,897 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2022.

Munich, 07 June 2022

Scout24 SE

The Management Board