DGAP-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 06 June 2022 until and including 10 June 2022, a total number of 207,752 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 07 March 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price

in EUR Market (MIC Code) 06/06/2022



06/06/2022



06/06/2022



07/06/2022



07/06/2022



07/06/2022



08/06/2022



08/06/2022



08/06/2022



09/06/2022



09/06/2022



09/06/2022



10/06/2022



10/06/2022



10/06/2022 20,101



2,986



7,773



26,946



4,609



16,280



28,767



5,690



14,055



8,077



1,179



2,457



27,167



5,506



36,159 58,39



58,33



58,39



57,85



57,85



57,84



57,98



57,96



57,98



58,08



57,98



58,03



57,29



57,19



56,99 CEUX



TQEX



XETA



CEUX



TQEX



XETA



CEUX



TQEX



XETA



CEUX



TQEX



XETA



CEUX



TQEX



XETA

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 08 March 2022 until and including 10 June 2022 therefore amounts to 1,560,649 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2022.

Munich, 13 June 2022

Scout24 SE

The Management Board