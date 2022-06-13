DGAP-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

13.06.2022 14:06:15

13.06.2022
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the period from 06 June 2022 until and including 10 June 2022, a total number of 207,752 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 07 March 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price
in EUR		   Market (MIC Code)
06/06/2022

06/06/2022

06/06/2022

07/06/2022

07/06/2022

07/06/2022

08/06/2022

08/06/2022

08/06/2022

09/06/2022

09/06/2022

09/06/2022

10/06/2022

10/06/2022

10/06/2022		 20,101

2,986

7,773

26,946

4,609

16,280

28,767

5,690

14,055

8,077

1,179

2,457

27,167

5,506

36,159		 58,39

58,33

58,39

57,85

57,85

57,84

57,98

57,96

57,98

58,08

57,98

58,03

57,29

57,19

56,99		   CEUX

TQEX

XETA

CEUX

TQEX

XETA

CEUX

TQEX

XETA

CEUX

TQEX

XETA

CEUX

TQEX

XETA
 

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 08 March 2022 until and including 10 June 2022 therefore amounts to 1,560,649 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2022.

Munich, 13 June 2022

Scout24 SE

The Management Board


Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Bothestr. 13-15
81675 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
