20.06.2022 14:43:05

DGAP-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

20.06.2022 / 14:43
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 13 June 2022 until and including 17 June 2022, a total number of 389,176 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 07 March 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price
in EUR		   Market (MIC Code)
13/06/2022

13/06/2022

13/06/2022

14/06/2022

14/06/2022

14/06/2022

15/06/2022

15/06/2022

15/06/2022

16/06/2022

16/06/2022

16/06/2022

17/06/2022

17/06/2022

17/06/2022		 27,566

5,535

41,566

28,735

5,538

42,739

29,287

5,688

43,517

29,768

5,752

43,775

29,913

5,795

44,002		 55.20

55.06

54.87

54.00

53.87

53.56

53.17

53.11

52.91

52.03

51.90

51.66

52.49

52.48

52.41		   CEUX

TQEX

XETA

CEUX

TQEX

XETA

CEUX

TQEX

XETA

CEUX

TQEX

XETA

CEUX

TQEX

XETA
 

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 08 March 2022 until and including 17 June 2022 therefore amounts to 1,949,825 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2022.

Munich, 20 June 2022

Scout24 SE

The Management Board


20.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Bothestr. 13-15
81675 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1379533  20.06.2022 

