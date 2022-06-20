|
20.06.2022 14:43:05
DGAP-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information
|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE
/ Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
In the period from 13 June 2022 until and including 17 June 2022, a total number of 389,176 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 07 March 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.
The following quantities have been purchased:
The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 08 March 2022 until and including 17 June 2022 therefore amounts to 1,949,825 shares.
Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2022.
Munich, 20 June 2022
Scout24 SE
The Management Board
20.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Scout24 SE
|Bothestr. 13-15
|81675 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.scout24.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1379533 20.06.2022
|13.06.22
|Scout24 Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.06.22
|Scout24 Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.06.22
|Scout24 Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|31.05.22
|Scout24 Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.05.22
|Scout24 Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
