DGAP-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 01 July 2022 until and including 08 July 2022, a total number of 371,166 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 07 March 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price

in EUR Market (MIC Code) 01/07/2022

01/07/2022

01/07/2022

04/07/2022

04/07/2022

04/07/2022

05/07/2022

05/07/2022

05/07/2022

06/07/2022

06/07/2022

06/07/2022

07/07/2022

07/07/2022

07/07/2022 31,201

6,371

46,845

32,675

6,872

49,099

33,421

6,923

50,083

35,843

7,294

50,923

6,800

2,128

4,688 48.29

48.24

48.21

49.74

49.76

49.88

50.81

50.83

50.98

52.04

52.18

52.37

53.73

53.68

53.63 CEUX

TQEX

XETA

CEUX

TQEX

XETA

CEUX

TQEX

XETA

CEUX

TQEX

XETA

CEUX

TQEX

XETA

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 08 March 2022 until and including 08 July 2022 therefore amounts to 2,320,991 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2022.

Munich, 11 July 2022

Scout24 SE

The Management Board