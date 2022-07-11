Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
11.07.2022 15:44:03

DGAP-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

11.07.2022 / 15:44
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 01 July 2022 until and including 08 July 2022, a total number of 371,166 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 07 March 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

 

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price
in EUR		   Market (MIC Code)
01/07/2022
01/07/2022
01/07/2022
04/07/2022
04/07/2022
04/07/2022
05/07/2022
05/07/2022
05/07/2022
06/07/2022
06/07/2022
06/07/2022
07/07/2022
07/07/2022
07/07/2022		 31,201
6,371
46,845
32,675
6,872
49,099
33,421
6,923
50,083
35,843
7,294
50,923
6,800
2,128
4,688		 48.29
48.24
48.21
49.74
49.76
49.88
50.81
50.83
50.98
52.04
52.18
52.37
53.73
53.68
53.63		   CEUX
TQEX
XETA
CEUX
TQEX
XETA
CEUX
TQEX
XETA
CEUX
TQEX
XETA
CEUX
TQEX
XETA

 

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 08 March 2022 until and including 08 July 2022 therefore amounts to 2,320,991 shares.

 

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2022.

 

 

Munich, 11 July 2022

Scout24 SE

The Management Board


11.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Bothestr. 13-15
81675 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1395401  11.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1395401&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Scout24mehr Nachrichten