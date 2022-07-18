DGAP-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
18.07.2022 14:08:29

18.07.2022 / 14:08
In the period from 11 July 2022 until and including 15 July 2022, a total number of 230,071 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 07 March 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

 

Day of
repurchase		 Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price
in EUR		 Market (MIC Code)
11/07/2022 138 53.86 CEUX
12/07/2022 7,380 53.19 CEUX
12/07/2022 941 53.16 TQEX
12/07/2022 3,803 53.20 XETA
13/07/2022 42,193 52.82 CEUX
13/07/2022 6,954 52.80 TQEX
13/07/2022 16,125 52.80 XETA
14/07/2022 44,970 52.53 CEUX
14/07/2022 6,571 52.39 TQEX
14/07/2022 22,790 52.51 XETA
15/07/2022 45,332 52.14 CEUX
15/07/2022 7,779 52.14 TQEX
15/07/2022 25,095 52.22 XETA

 

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 08 March 2022 until and including 15 July 2022 therefore amounts to 2,551,062 shares.

 

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2022.

 

 

Munich, 18 July 2022

Scout24 SE

The Management Board


Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Bothestr. 13-15
81675 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
