DGAP-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 11 July 2022 until and including 15 July 2022, a total number of 230,071 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 07 March 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price

in EUR Market (MIC Code) 11/07/2022 138 53.86 CEUX 12/07/2022 7,380 53.19 CEUX 12/07/2022 941 53.16 TQEX 12/07/2022 3,803 53.20 XETA 13/07/2022 42,193 52.82 CEUX 13/07/2022 6,954 52.80 TQEX 13/07/2022 16,125 52.80 XETA 14/07/2022 44,970 52.53 CEUX 14/07/2022 6,571 52.39 TQEX 14/07/2022 22,790 52.51 XETA 15/07/2022 45,332 52.14 CEUX 15/07/2022 7,779 52.14 TQEX 15/07/2022 25,095 52.22 XETA

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 08 March 2022 until and including 15 July 2022 therefore amounts to 2,551,062 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2022.

Munich, 18 July 2022

Scout24 SE

The Management Board