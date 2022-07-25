|
DGAP-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information
|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE
/ Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
In the period from 18 July 2022 until and including 22 July 2022, a total number of 30,393 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 07 March 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.
The following quantities have been purchased:
The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 08 March 2022 until and including 22 July 2022 therefore amounts to 2,581,455 shares.
Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2022.
Munich, 25 July 2022
Scout24 SE
The Management Board
|20.07.22
|Scout24 Overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|19.07.22
|Scout24 Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12.07.22
|Scout24 Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.07.22
|Scout24 Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|08.07.22
|Scout24 Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
