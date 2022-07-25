Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
25.07.2022 09:56:41

DGAP-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

25.07.2022 / 09:56
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 18 July 2022 until and including 22 July 2022, a total number of 30,393 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 07 March 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

 

Day of
repurchase		 Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price
in EUR		 Market (MIC Code)
18/07/2022 14,159 53.12 CEUX
18/07/2022 1,286 53.07 TQEX
18/07/2022 5,383 53.14 XETA
19/07/2022 4,782 52.69 CEUX
19/07/2022 590 52.72 TQEX
19/07/2022 1,618 52.66 XETA
20/07/2022 1,917 54.31 CEUX
20/07/2022 226 54.34 TQEX
20/07/2022 432 54.31 XETA

 

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 08 March 2022 until and including 22 July 2022 therefore amounts to 2,581,455 shares.

 

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2022.

 

Munich, 25 July 2022

Scout24 SE

The Management Board


25.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Bothestr. 13-15
81675 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1404739  25.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1404739&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Scout24mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Scout24mehr Analysen

20.07.22 Scout24 Overweight Morgan Stanley
19.07.22 Scout24 Overweight Barclays Capital
12.07.22 Scout24 Buy Deutsche Bank AG
11.07.22 Scout24 Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
08.07.22 Scout24 Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Scout24 53,96 -0,74% Scout24

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Im Zeichen der US-Notenbank: ATX höher -- DAX dreht ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen schlossen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kann freundlich in die neue Woche starten. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert hingegen zunächst in Rot, kann sich dann aber auf grünes Terrain vorarbeiten. In Fernost zeigten sich die größten Börsen tiefer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen