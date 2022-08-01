|
01.08.2022 14:56:56
DGAP-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information
|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE
/ Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
In the period from 25 July 2022 until and including 29 July 2022, a total number of 39,299 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 07 March 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.
The following quantities have been purchased:
The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 08 March 2022 until and including 29 July 2022 therefore amounts to 2,620,754 shares.
Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2022.
Munich, 01 August 2022
Scout24 SE
The Management Board
01.08.2022
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Scout24 SE
|Bothestr. 13-15
|81675 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.scout24.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1410571 01.08.2022
