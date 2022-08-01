DGAP-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
01.08.2022 14:56:56

01.08.2022 / 14:56
In the period from 25 July 2022 until and including 29 July 2022, a total number of 39,299 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 07 March 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

 

Day of
repurchase		 Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price
in EUR		 Market (MIC Code)
25/07/2022 163 53.89 CEUX
26/07/2022 7,233 53.67 CEUX
26/07/2022 1,561 53.73 TQEX
26/07/2022 3,795 53.65 XETA
27/07/2022 16,359 54.27 CEUX
27/07/2022 2,441 54.21 TQEX
27/07/2022 7,700 54.13 XETA
28/07/2022 38 54.78 CEUX
28/07/2022 9 54.76 TQEX

 

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 08 March 2022 until and including 29 July 2022 therefore amounts to 2,620,754 shares.

 

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2022.

 

Munich, 01 August 2022

Scout24 SE

The Management Board


Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Bothestr. 13-15
81675 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
