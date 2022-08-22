DGAP-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 08 August 2022 until and including 19 August 2022, a total number of 152,182 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 07 March 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of

repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price

in EUR Market (MIC Code) 16/08/2022 81 56.96 TQEX 16/08/2022 154 57.53 XETA 17/08/2022 20,413 56.99 CEUX 17/08/2022 4,799 56.98 TQEX 17/08/2022 9,342 57.02 XETA 18/08/2022 37,160 56.83 CEUX 18/08/2022 6,156 56.85 TQEX 18/08/2022 32,009 56.80 XETA 19/08/2022 27,926 56.89 CEUX 19/08/2022 4,223 56.86 TQEX 19/08/2022 9,919 56.90 XETA

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 08 March 2022 until and including 19 August 2022 therefore amounts to 2,774,559 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2022.

Munich, 22 August 2022

Scout24 SE

The Management Board