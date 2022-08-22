Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
22.08.2022 15:05:00

DGAP-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

22.08.2022 / 15:05 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 08 August 2022 until and including 19 August 2022, a total number of 152,182 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 07 March 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

 

Day of
repurchase		 Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price
in EUR		 Market (MIC Code)
16/08/2022 81 56.96 TQEX
16/08/2022 154 57.53 XETA
17/08/2022 20,413 56.99 CEUX
17/08/2022 4,799 56.98 TQEX
17/08/2022 9,342 57.02 XETA
18/08/2022 37,160 56.83 CEUX
18/08/2022 6,156 56.85 TQEX
18/08/2022 32,009 56.80 XETA
19/08/2022 27,926 56.89 CEUX
19/08/2022 4,223 56.86 TQEX
19/08/2022 9,919 56.90 XETA

 

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 08 March 2022 until and including 19 August 2022 therefore amounts to 2,774,559 shares.

 

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2022.

 

Munich, 22 August 2022

Scout24 SE

The Management Board


Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Bothestr. 13-15
81675 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
