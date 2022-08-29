DGAP-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 22 August 2022 until and including 26 August 2022, a total number of 104,305 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 07 March 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of

repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price

in EUR Market (MIC Code) 22/08/2022 20,901 56.70 CEUX 22/08/2022 4,235 56.67 TQEX 22/08/2022 11,415 56.72 XETA 23/08/2022 11,311 57.07 CEUX 23/08/2022 1,928 57.05 TQEX 23/08/2022 5,930 57.09 XETA 24/08/2022 6,725 57.03 CEUX 24/08/2022 103 56.94 TQEX 24/08/2022 2,254 57.08 XETA 25/08/2022 4,339 57.77 CEUX 25/08/2022 612 57.74 TQEX 25/08/2022 1,846 57.74 XETA 26/08/2022 20,579 56.74 CEUX 26/08/2022 3,611 56.55 TQEX 26/08/2022 8,516 56.55 XETA

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 08 March 2022 until and including 26 August 2022 therefore amounts to 2,878,864 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2022.

Munich, 29 August 2022

Scout24 SE

The Management Board