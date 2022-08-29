Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
29.08.2022 14:05:33

DGAP-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

29.08.2022 / 14:05
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 22 August 2022 until and including 26 August 2022, a total number of 104,305 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 07 March 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

 

Day of
repurchase		 Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price
in EUR		 Market (MIC Code)
22/08/2022 20,901 56.70 CEUX
22/08/2022 4,235 56.67 TQEX
22/08/2022 11,415 56.72 XETA
23/08/2022 11,311 57.07 CEUX
23/08/2022 1,928 57.05 TQEX
23/08/2022 5,930 57.09 XETA
24/08/2022 6,725 57.03 CEUX
24/08/2022 103 56.94 TQEX
24/08/2022 2,254 57.08 XETA
25/08/2022 4,339 57.77 CEUX
25/08/2022 612 57.74 TQEX
25/08/2022 1,846 57.74 XETA
26/08/2022 20,579 56.74 CEUX
26/08/2022 3,611 56.55 TQEX
26/08/2022 8,516 56.55 XETA

 

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 08 March 2022 until and including 26 August 2022 therefore amounts to 2,878,864 shares.

 

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2022.

 

Munich, 29 August 2022

Scout24 SE

The Management Board


29.08.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Bothestr. 13-15
81675 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1430277  29.08.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1430277&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Scout24mehr Nachrichten