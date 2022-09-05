Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
05.09.2022 16:41:34

DGAP-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

05.09.2022 / 16:41 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 29 August 2022 until and including 02 September 2022, a total number of 192,244 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 07 March 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

 

Day of
repurchase		 Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price
in EUR		 Market (MIC Code)
29/08/2022 23,835 55.84 CEUX
29/08/2022 4,395 55.87 TQEX
29/08/2022 31,657 55.93 XETA
30/08/2022 23,785 56.92 CEUX
30/08/2022 4,369 56.80 TQEX
30/08/2022 23,707 56.72 XETA
31/08/2022 12,232 57.37 CEUX
31/08/2022 2,201 57.56 TQEX
31/08/2022 5,447 57.40 XETA
01/09/2022 18,899 56.56 CEUX
01/09/2022 2,702 56.57 TQEX
01/09/2022 8,779 56.53 XETA
02/09/2022 18,369 57.63 CEUX
02/09/2022 3,635 57.68 TQEX
02/09/2022 8,232 57.55 XETA

 

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 08 March 2022 until and including 02 September 2022 therefore amounts to 3,071,108 shares.

 

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is, corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2022.

 

Munich, 05 September 2022

Scout24 SE

The Management Board


Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Bothestr. 13-15
81675 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
