DGAP-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback - 11th Interim Reporting



In the time period from 24 January 2022 until and including 30 January 2022, a number of 48,448 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 15 November 2021, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 15 November 2021.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price 24/01/2022 10,434 140.52916 25/01/2022 9,292 138.01151 26/01/2022 9,886 141.54101 27/01/2022 8,745 139.34206 28/01/2022 10,091 138.08250

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback-2021-2026).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 15 November 2021 until and including 30 January 2022 amounts to 590,046 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 31 January 2022

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

The Managing Board