21.02.2022 09:48:19
DGAP-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
/ Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 14th Interim Reporting
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014
Shares were bought back as follows:
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback-2021-2026).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 15 November 2021 until and including 20 February 2022 amounts to 999,648 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Munich, 21 February 2022
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
