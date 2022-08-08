DGAP-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
08.08.2022 11:01:53

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback 38th Interim Reporting
08.08.2022 / 11:01
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

In the time period from 1 August 2022 until and including 7 August 2022, a number of 506,542 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 15 November 2021, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 15 November 2021.

 

Shares were bought back as follows:

 

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price
01/08/2022 95,878 107.59133
02/08/2022 115,743 106.15191
03/08/2022 117,991 106.11362
04/08/2022 75,011 109.30858
05/08/2022 101,919 109.13073

 

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback-2021-2026).

 

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 15 November 2021 until and including 7 August 2022 amounts to 9,792,953 shares.

 

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

 

Munich, 8 August 2022

 

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

The Managing Board


Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com

 
