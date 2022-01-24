|
24.01.2022 15:00:03
DGAP-CMS: Siemens Healthineers AG: Release of a capital market information
|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Healthineers AG
/ Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2, para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 Share buyback - 30th Interim and Final Reporting
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2, para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Share buyback - 30th Interim and Final Reporting
On 17 January 2022 and on 18 January 2022, a number of 129,160 shares of Siemens Healthineers AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Healthineers AG; on 23 June 2021, Siemens Healthineers AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 28 June 2021 which was completed on 18 January 2022.
Shares were bought back as follows:
The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Healthineers AG (https://www.siemens-healthineers.com/investor-relations/share).
With these transactions, the share buyback was completed on 18 January 2022.The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from and including 28 June 2021 until and including 18 January 2022 amounts to 3,041,489 shares. This corresponds to approx. 0.27% of the share capital Siemens Healthineers AG. The average purchase price paid at the stock exchange was EUR 55.89371 per share; the total consideration that was paid for the treasury shares amounts to EUR 169,999,965.19 (in each case excluding incidental transaction charges).
The purchase of the shares of Siemens Healthineers AG was carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Healthineers AG; the shares were repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).
Munich, 24 January 2022
Siemens Healthineers AG
The Managing Board
1 Excluding incidental acquisition costs, rounded to four decimal places according to commercial practice.
Language:
|English
Company:
|Siemens Healthineers AG
|Henkestr. 127
|91052 Erlangen
|Germany
Internet:
|https://www.siemens-healthineers.com
Analysen zu Siemens Healthineers AGmehr Analysen
|21.01.22
|Siemens Healthineers Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.01.22
|Siemens Healthineers Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.01.22
|Siemens Healthineers Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|17.01.22
|Siemens Healthineers Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.01.22
|Siemens Healthineers Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
